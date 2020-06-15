Ever wish you could travel to another point in time? Maybe thousands of years into the future, or just five minutes ago? Time travel is an essential part of the science fiction genre, opening infinite portals for exciting plot development. Everyone’s favorite time-traveling slackers are back for more action in the new trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music, so it’s time to look back on some movies that use time travel exceptionally well. Here are ten of the best time travel movies of all time.

Gallery — The Best Sci Fi Movie Posters of All Time: