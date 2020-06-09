The Best TV Shows of 2020 So Far

Although we still have no idea what the second half of the 2020 TV season will look like, the first half brought us an abundance of old favorites still on the top of their game and new series and miniseries to binge like we’ve never binged before. But out of all the shows that premiered new seasons between January 1 and May 31, which deserve your time? Below find a list of some of the best.

Ten More to Consider (in alphabetical order): BoJack Horseman (Netflix), Cheer (Netflix), Elite (Netflix), Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform), The Great (Hulu), Insecure (HBO), On My Block (Netflix), Quiz (AMC), Top Chef: All Stars LA (Bravo), What We Do In the Shadows (FX)