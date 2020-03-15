BHE Working to Restore Power to Thousands in Cheyenne

3 P.M. UPDATE: Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas says the "bulk of the power" has been restored.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Black Hills Energy crews are currently working to restore power to about 11,000 to 15,000 customers in Cheyenne.

"This started with the ice storm yesterday, but the major bulk of the problem started at about 11:30 a.m. this morning," said BHE spokeswoman Laurie Farkas.

"At one point we had about 30,000 out," she added. "We've been able to restore Skyline, that substation, but we are still working to restore Hilltop and that is still affecting about half of those customers."

Farkas says they don't have an estimated time of restoration yet, but they're "cautiously optimistic" maybe within the next hour.

Farkas says they hope to have power fully restored within the next hour.

​​