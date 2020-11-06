Big Changes Coming In SE Wyoming Weather Next Few Days

It looks like a stretch of unseasonably nice weather will be grinding to a halt in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement on Friday morning:

''Another dry day today with strong winds along the I-80 corridor this morning; this, ahead of a changing weather pattern as a deep upper level low drops into the region and transitions across southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle. Rain and snow will begin to spread from west to east Saturday, ahead of a cold front Sunday. Temperatures will drop from about 20 degrees above normal today, to about normal Sunday, and finally to below normal Monday. Get ready to bundle up!