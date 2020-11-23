The annual 'Driven For the Community' fundraiser will be hosted by Big O Tires in Cheyenne. The goal is to raise funds for the Friday Food Bag Foundation in Cheyenne.

The holiday fundraiser will be held from November 30th through December 20th in the spirit of giving for this holiday season. Donations can be made at either of the Cheyenne locations for Big O Tires at 3714 East Lincolnway or 5510 Yellowstone Road during hours of operation.

The owner of Big O Tires in Cheyenne, Jack Floyd, made a statement regarding the fundraiser:

Each year we try to make the holidays a bit more special for those in need in our community with our holiday drive...This year we hope to bring some extra cheer and meals to children who may not have access to food over the weekend.

The Friday Food Bag Foundation, which funds are being raised for, has a mission to work with educators and social workers to deliver nutritious food to children who might not eat well, or at all, on the weekends. All the info for the Friday Food Bag Foundation can be found at cheyenneffbag.org.

Given that Big O Tires provides plenty of services, they're also offering an oil change voucher for every donation of at least $35 in cash or by check that is made out to the Friday Food Bag Exchange. The voucher is good during the January, February, and March months of 2021.

Donations can be dropped off at either of the two Big O Tires locations in Cheyenne from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All other info regarding the 'Driven For the Community' fundraiser can be found at bigotires.com.