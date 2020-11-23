Big Weekend For Stuff A Sleigh With Toys For Tots

As we've mentioned and everyone kind of feels it, 2020 is just a hard year. People have been laid off, furloughed and terminated with the fall out of the 2020 Covid-19 Pandemic. This is going to lead to families struggling for Christmas presents and more this holiday season. Toys for Tots is a godsend for the Cheyenne community and, like the rest of us, they don't want children to take the blunt end from all the issues we've had this year.

Friday and Saturday, Townsquare Media Cheyenne teamed up with Toys for Tots for their annual Stuff A Sleigh event at Menards. I will say, the community stepped up. Becky Poch from Toys For Tots notified us of the numbers for this year's Stuff A Sleigh event, 30 large collection boxes were filled with toys, $1,806 was donated during the event and 7 bicycles! This is huge.

I can't say enough about the volunteers, so many proud veterans setting this up to make sure that local Children knew that someone cared enough for them to get a present. This is an awesome event and the results are astonishing.

If you wanted to help out, but weren't able to last week, don't worry, the Cheyenne Christmas parade is this weekend and Toys For Tots will be out collecting items. If you're like more information on Toys For Tots, you can find it here. This is going to go so far and from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.