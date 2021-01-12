Bill Limiting Public Health Orders Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that would limit state and local public health orders to 15 days unless the orders are approved by the legislature or county officials has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature.

You can read House Bill 56 here.

The legislation would limit state health orders to 15 days unless both houses of the legislature, voting separately, gave their approval. The orders could then be extended for another 15 days, and the legislature could continue to renew the orders. County health orders would need to be ratified by ''a resolution of the governing body that directly supervises the local health officer" after 15 days.

House Bill 56 is sponsored by Representatives Laursen, Bear, Gray, Hallinan, Haroldson, Jennings, Neiman and Winter and Senators Biteman, Bouchard, French, James and Steinmetz.