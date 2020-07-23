Movie theaters are still closed in most parts of the country! Bogus! Bill & Ted Face the Music is opening anyway? Excellent!

The latest trailer for the third and long-awaited Bill & Ted film reveals that the movie is now going to be released “on demand and in theaters” on September 1. The “in theaters” part may be a formality in many places, although perhaps it could play at drive-ins. (A triple bill with all three movies at the drive-in sounds like a little bit of heaven in the hellscape of 2020.)

Here’s the new trailer for the film, which was directed by Galaxy Quest’s Dean Parisot, and reunites Alex Winter and Keanu Reeaves as the Wyld Stallyns for the first time in decades:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

If you want more on the film, there’s a Comic-Con@Home panel for Bill & Ted on Saturday at 3PM PT. Reeves, Winter, Parisot, writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, and more will be there. It sounds like socially-distanced excellence.