Bill To Increase Per Diem For Wyoming Lawmakers Filed For 2020

A bill that would increase the amount of money allotted to state lawmakers to cover daily expenses has been filed for the 2020 Legislative session.

You can read Senate File 49 here.

Wyoming legislators are currently allotted $109 per day to cover such expenses as meals and lodging. Senate File 49 would increase that amount to $151 per day, and would also direct the Wyoming Auditor's Office to adjust the per diem rate every year on July 1 in accordance with the standard set by the U.S. General Services Administration for travel in Wyoming.

The Fiscal note attached to the bill says it would cost about $266,000 for Fiscal Year 2021 and $225,000 for Fiscal Year 2022. The Fiscal Note assumes that the per diem rate will increase to $155 dollars on July 1, 2021.

The bill is being sponsored by the Legislative Management Council.