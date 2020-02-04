Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms ‘Hannah Montana’ Is in Talks for a Prequel

This has been the news Hannah Montana fans have been waiting for, as they may be about to get the best of both worlds with a Hannah Montana prequel series.

Billy Ray Cyrus, who played Robby Stewart and his aptly-titled rock star alter ego Robbie Ray on the hit Disney series, confirms the news that the show is potentially getting a revival nearly a decade after it ended.

"They’re talking about doing a prequel, which to me, I would do that in a heartbeat," Billy Ray tells Hollywood Life in a new interview. "Because that means I get to get my mullet back."

Hannah Montana aired on the Disney Channel from 2006-2011.

While the original show focused on the Stewart family, it never told the complete story of the family, nor did it go into detail about how Miley Cyrus, the country star's daughter, became the show's namesake.

"I think there’s a whole story that led up to Miley becoming Hannah Montana," Billy Ray explains.

The franchise was a career revival for Billy Ray, while it went on to launch Miley Cyrus' pop career. It spawned several sold-out tours, hit albums, two feature films and four seasons of the television show.

While Billy Ray gave plenty to hope for a new revival series, he did not say whether Miley would be returning for the project, or what the storyline of the series would entail. The older Cyrus first hinted at the revival series in 2019, when Entertainment Tonight Canada asked the "Old Town Road" singer about the possibility.

"I have a feeling it might. It could. Everything is possible," he said at the time. "Certainly worth thinking about. It sounds fun to me. I’ve always wanted like a prequel."

For now, fans remain hopeful that they will get a new Hannah Montana series that they can "start all over."