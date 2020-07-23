Black Hills Energy No Longer Suspending Shut-Offs, Late Fees

Black Hills Energy will be resuming their standard collection processes in Wyoming on Aug. 10, the company announced Thursday.

The utility in March temporarily suspended nonpayment disconnections and late payment charges for customers financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The company is working hard to ensure (our) customers know of the many options for financial support available to them," said spokeswoman Laurie Farkas.

Farkas encourages those struggling to pay their utility bills to take advantage of the following programs:

Budget billing is a free, stable payment plan. It gives customer’s more predictable bills by averaging the amount you pay each month.

Payment arrangements provide extended payment terms to help customer’s get back on track. A customer can enter into one of these flexible arrangements online or by calling 888-890-5554.

Black Hills Cares helps eligible residential customers in need pay their Black Hills Energy bills or emergency energy-related expenses. The program uses voluntary donations from our employees and customers and match those contributions dollar for dollar. If you’d like to help families in your community, check the box on your payment stub and Black Hills Energy will match your gift.

Medical extensions offer qualifying residential customers a limited extension of time to pay their utility bill.

211.org is a comprehensive source of social services information in the U.S. This free service connects millions of people to help in meeting essential needs and more.

Additional assistance programs are available in certain areas. Contact us to learn more.

"Black Hills Energy has always set a priority to do all we can to keep the lights on and the gas flowing in the communities we serve, particularly during times of hardship," said Mark Stege, Vice President of Wyoming Operations.

"As we all transition into a new normal, Black Hills Energy will continue to take steps to support our customers as they continue to rebound from the effects of COVID-19," he added.

