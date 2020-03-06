Believe it or not, Marvel’s Black Panther and Warner Bros.’ Aquaman have a lot in common. Even if they come from different comic book universes, they share a lot of the same plot beats, along with the same general story about a fight over the throne of an incredibly powerful kingdom.

But there’s one big difference between the movies — and one key scene that spells it all out. In this new video essay, ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey breaks it all down and explains why Aquaman is just a pretty fun superhero movie with a charming lead performance and Black Panther will go down in history as one of the best films the genre ever produced.

Watch the video right here:

