Black Tooth Brewing Cheyenne Releases First Beer Brewed Inhouse

Black Tooth Brewing settled on the West Edge of Cheyenne last year to build out a brand new tap room in the Capitol City. Their plans were a little offset to say the least, with the Covid-19 Pandemic and all the implications that came with it, delaying the opening and shrinking the amount of customers they were allowed to serve before they were able to open their doors.

After opening in May, they have become a very popular spot to enjoy a drink with friends, with a gorgeous taproom and winning restoration awards on the way. Within the last couple of months, they have hired a new Head Brewer named Thomas, and start brewing with all that beautiful stainless steel behind the bar.

With the addition of Thomas, they were able to set forth with new beers that were a little different than the standard brews that come from the Sheridan location. They came out with a Pale Ale, right out the gate to fit perfectly with all the other great standard beers from Black Tooth.

That description looks like they have made an amazing ale, and hey, it's for us! Check it out, the 6k Plus Pale Ale, that's us! We're at 6k! Beer nerds should be very excited for this. As a side note, everyone at Black Tooth are awesome! I've never had a bad experience, they have live music, trivia, bingo and more. If you haven't made it out to the West Edge yet, make sure you make the trip.