Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani upped the cute ante over Mother's Day weekend. As seen on Stefani's Instagram account, the pair — along with Stefani's young son Apollo Rossdale — took some time to feed and pet a couple of adorable baby pigs at Shelton's tropical-looking Oklahoma property.

Stefani first shared a photo of the three with the miniature animals on Saturday (May 9). Over the ensuing day, accompanying videos from Stefani's Instagram Stories showed an up-close look at the tiny pigs. In one clip, the "Nobody But You" collaborator's beautifully manicured hands gently pet the piglets.

Did Stefani receive the pigs from Shelton as a Mother's Day gift? That might be the case, but neither party has offered details as of yet. After all, Shelton also owns a working ranch in Oklahoma, along with the Hawaiian-themed estate he custom built in the vicinity to share with his celebrity girlfriend.

But that's not the only property shared among the pair. As reported earlier this month, Shelton and Stefani recently sprung for a massive mansion in Encino, Calif. Still, it appears that Shelton has remained mostly hunkered down in his home state while weathering the coronavirus pandemic.

Regardless of where they spend their days, the couple's love story appears to be continuing unabated. On Instagram, Stefani shared a pig nose emoji alongside a sparkling heart emoji when posting the photo of her clan feeding the piggies. She also tagged Shelton and added the hashtag, "#babies."

It's not the first time an animal has entwined itself in Blake and Gwen's storybook romance. Earlier this year, Shelton said his dog, Betty, prefers the company of Stefani over his own. Indeed, the country singer's longtime pooch has seemingly taken a liking to the No Doubt frontwoman and solo artist.

That said, what could be better than baby pigs for Mother's Day? Shelton sure knows how to celebrate a mom such as a Stefani. It's just one of the many salutes to mothers made by country stars over the weekend.

