Blake Shelton has been coaching his contestants on The Voice remotely since the show went into its live rounds recently, and while he doesn't have his usual team to prep his hair and makeup, he's still been getting expert help — from his longtime girlfriend, pop superstar and style icon Gwen Stefani.

"I just had the most expensive hair and makeup artist on the planet Earth, Gwen Stefani, fix my hair and makeup for me," Shelton joked on May 4 (quote via Entertainment Tonight), during the first live shows to air from home during Season 18 of the iconic reality singing contest. "I hope that I look appropriate for this thing."

Shelton and Stefani have been in quarantine with her family at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma during the coronavirus pandemic, but they haven't been sitting around idle. They've made several from-home TV appearances to perform their current duet hit, "Nobody But You," and Shelton has also made a major change to his appearance during his time at home.

The singer revealed that he and Stefani had decided he should grow his mullet back in March, as the U.S. was in the early stages of social distancing.

"I am growing the mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s--t like that," he posted to Twitter on March 17. "Anyway it's coming back! For real. Stay tuned."

Shelton posted the first pictures of his new mullet on March 26.