Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani aren't married, but pop singer Dua Lipa didn't know that. Filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (Aug. 10), Lipa flubbed during an interview with Stefani, but the "Hollaback Girl" singer gave her a lot of grace.

The bite happens at about 2:20 in the below video, as Lipa shifts the conversation from songs Stefani memorized as a little girl to her quarantine life on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. She says she's heard that Stefani had been spending quarantine with, "your husband Blake Shelton."

"Well, he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it," Stefani responds after Lipa finishes her question.

The guest host is a little embarrassed, but the conversation recovers quickly. Stefani goes on to describe how she and her kids — plus her brother and his family and a few friends — all went to Oklahoma. They've since moved back to L.A., as filming for The Voice has started.

"I think it was like 15 people and it was really actually a lot of fun," she says. "All of a sudden work is over and you just get to indulge being on this ranch. Every day was like a new thing, like, 'A baby armadillo today!'"

Shelton's ranch is home to many wild animals and a few farm animals, some of which Stefani says she fed milk to (there was nothing for the 50-year-old to actually milk, though she says she's game for it). The ranch lifestyle is so different from what she knew growing up in Orange County, where the beach was "nature."

Stefani and Shelton just released their second straight country radio single together in "Happy Anywhere," and it sounds like she's loving being a small part of this genre. Later in the interview she shares that she actually got her musical start in country music. The very first concert Stefani says she ever attended was an Emmylou Harris concert, as her dad was a big fan of bluegrass when she was a kid.

