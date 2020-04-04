Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been practicing social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but they're still sharing music with their fans. The couple give fans an inside look at how they live away from the spotlight in a new preview clip of their upcoming performance on ACM Presents: Our Country.

Shelton and Stefani perform in front of the fire pit in their back yard, with a nice fire going in the background as they sing their current single, "Nobody But You." They are dressed very casually for the down-home performance, intertwining their voices easily as Shelton accompanies their harmonies on acoustic guitar. Preview the performance in the clip above, which also features at-home glimpses from Darius Rucker and Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum and Carrie Underwood.

The Academy of Country Music developed the ACM Presents: Our Country show in response to having to postpone the 2020 ACM Awards until September due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The unique program features country stars performing remotely from their homes while still maintaining proper social distancing guidelines. It's set to air on Sunday night (April 5) on CBS beginning at 8PM ET.

