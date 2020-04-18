Blake Shelton and his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani were the musical guests on a recent at-home episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The nightly program, which aired on Monday (April 13), saw host Jimmy Fallon communicating with his guests via video chat, as people continue to shelter in place amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After Fallon gave a warm welcome to the couple, Shelton and Stefani launched into an electrifying acoustic version of their hit duet "Nobody But You" from Shelton's 2019 compilation album Fully Loaded: God's Country.

Shelton, who donned a casual blue button-up shirt and a ball cap that read 'I Drank Today,’ strummed an acoustic guitar while seated next to Stefani, who sported a supportive T-shirt with the words ‘I [heart] Blake’ written across the front. Together, the lovebirds, who began dating each other in 2015, drew in viewers from across the country utilizing their pure harmony vocals on the heartfelt lyrics that tout sticking with that special someone through the end of time.

Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James wrote "Nobody But You," which is the third collaboration between Shelton and Stefani following 2017’s “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and 2016’s “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.”

Stefani shared her excitement about the song, which she said was originally meant for Shelton to sing solo.

"It was one of those songs that I was like, 'Wow!'" she told Fallon. "These songs come to Blake, they're so incredible, and I was dreaming that I could be on it. We were working out together in the gym, and I was like, 'Man, I wish you put me on this one!' He actually turned the song off and goes, 'Dang, I wish I would have put you on this one!' And then he did! So here we are!"

"Gwen has a country hit right now!" Shelton added. "We have a duet. Who would have ever thought that Gwen Stefani would be on country radio?"

Earlier in the program, the couple, who are currently in quarantine with Stefani’s kids at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma, also shared what they’ve been doing in their downtime, comparing their new normal to the TV series Little House on the Prairie.

"Gwen learned how to bake bread really good, sourdough bread," Shelton said before adding that he's been putting his green thumb to work in his garden. "I've been building a fence and gardening. We've been pretty self-sufficient out here.”

Stefani also gave Shelton's new mullet a trim on-air during the guest spot, causing Fallon to joke, "Dude, you are so Tiger King right now. You have no idea,"

Shelton revealed that he and Stefani had decided he should grow back his mullet in March, as the U.S. was first beginning social isolation in response to the pandemic.

"I am growing the mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s--t like that," he tweeted on March 17. "Anyway it's coming back! For real. Stay tuned."

He posted the first pictures of his new mullet on March 26.

