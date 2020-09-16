Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Were All Smiles During Their ‘Happy Anywhere’ Duet at the 2020 ACM Awards

Country power couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani laid the romance and fun on thick during their performance of "Happy Anywhere," their latest duet, at the 2020 ACM Awards. The pair took the stage together as part of the ceremony on Wednesday night (Sept. 16).

"I hope everyone is doing their best to stay healthy," Shelton offered to introduce their performance, which took place in Los Angeles, Calif., where the couple is filming a new season of The Voice. However, the magic of a green screen put the pair at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

Shelton and Stefani recorded "Happy Anywhere" from quarantine, releasing the song in July. Its lyrics focus on how being happy under any circumstances is easy as long as you're with the right person -- a fitting message for the celebrity couple, whose relationship seems to only have grown stronger during their time at home together during the pandemic.

The music video doubles down on that message, sharing a glimpse into Stefani and Shelton's adorable home life as they blow out candles on a birthday cake, play with pets and just hang out at home together.

"Happy Anywhere" is the pair's fourth musical collaboration to date. They first teamed up in 2016 for "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," which was included on the track list of Shelton's album, If I'm Honest. Since then, they released "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" as part of Stefani's 2017 holiday album, then shared a multi-week chart-topping hit with their duet single "Nobody But You."

In addition to performing at the ACM Awards, Shelton is a nominee in 2020. He's up for Single, Song and Video of the Year for his hit "God's Country." He was also a nominee in the category of Vocal Event of the Year for "Dive Bar," his collaboration with Garth Brooks; however, Miranda Lambert's "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" was announced as the winner in that category ahead of the 2020 ACM Awards.