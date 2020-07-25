Blake Shelton has gotten to spend plenty of time with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, and her three sons while in quarantine together recently, and the country superstar says he is trying to use that precious time wisely.

“It’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say, and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that. Which is new to me," Shelton tells Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb during an interview Friday (July 24) on the Today show.

Stefani shares sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, but in the past five years that she has been dating Shelton, they have all gotten very close. That fact was especially evident via an Instagram post from Stefani on Father's Day in June, when she gave a shout out to Shelton and the role he has played in her kids' lives.

"Happy father’s day Blake Shelton," Stefani wrote. "Thank u for helping me raise these boys!!"

Throughout the ongoing pandemic, the popular Voice coaches and the kids have been laying low on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, sometimes joined by other members of Stefani's family.

"We've been doing things that I wished I had time to do for the last 20 years, I guess," says Shelton, who released his new collaboration with Stefani called “Happy Anywhere” on Friday. "That's literally stupid things like pick blackberries. We grew a garden, grew several acres of sweet corn."

Basically, Shelton has a hard time chilling out.

"I just can't be still, especially when I'm home, there's just too much stuff that I want to do and I want to experience," he says.

