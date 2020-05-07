Blake Shelton is doing his part to help frontline workers weather the battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). On Thursday (May 7), that meant the country superstar video-called the Today show to serenade two nurses, a mother and her daughter, who have been deeply affected by the disease.

Just last month, Louisiana nursing assistant Brigette Robinson was on a ventilator, fighting for her life after being afflicted with the coronavirus. Her daughter, Sylvia Johnson, still showed up every day to her job as a nurse to help others battling COVID-19 in the same hospital, Slidell's Ochsner North Shore.

Thankfully, Robinson eventually recovered, and the pair got a star-studded welcome-home gift from Shelton as the crooner performed an intimate, acoustic version of "God Gave Me You" via videoconference this week. Standing by — and singing along — was Today co-host Hoda Kotb. Watch the video here.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Have a Big Reason to Celebrate

Kotb put together the surprise for Robinson and Johnson to celebrate their contributions during National Nurses Week, which runs each year from May 6 to May 12. Recalling the trials of the past few weeks, the mother-and-daughter nursing team describes the difficulty in overcoming their coronavirus struggle.

"It definitely was scary and heartbreaking," Johnson tells Kotb of the ordeal that involved her getting regular updates on her mom's condition from her hospital workmates. "Especially the fact that she's my best friend."

Robinson concurs. "It was really hard," the matriarch explains of her struggle with the coronavirus. "The only thing I remember is waking up and hearing my grandson on Facebook telling me that he needs me, (saying) 'Grandma, don't leave me. I love you, I need you.'"

Shelton has a reason for singing "God Gave Me You." He explains how the pair's forthright faith moved him to perform the tune for them. "You keep throwing it back to God," Shelton observes, "and I love hearing you say that."

He prefaced that by saying, "Everything about this disease, I mean, you guys are out there on the front lines fighting it, and now you're a survivor of it. And you've got each other, and that's really what this is all about."