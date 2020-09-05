Blake Shelton Helps Texas Teacher With School Supplies List

Blake Shelton won the internet on Tuesday (Sept. 1) when the country music superstar helped a Texas schoolteacher purchase needed items for her classroom this year. And he did it after having "a few drinks," as the Voice judge explained to his 20 million Twitter followers.

It all started on the social network when an educator named Mrs. Gressett tagged Shelton with a request. Noting that she teaches at a "low income school," the instructor asked the crooner if he'd be willing to help her clear her Amazon wish list of supplies by sharing the link on social media.

Feeling good after some alcoholic imbibing, the singer didn't pass up the chance.

"Ah hell," Shelton responded. "I've had a few drinks. I'll take care of it for ya."

That's right! The musician gave the teacher's needs a big bump. He broadcast the Amazon list on Twitter by quote-tweeting Mrs. Gressett's plea. That led to the wish list being cleared — that is, all of the items on it got purchased. Talk about a good (and drunk) deed from the singer!

"Thank you so much!" the teacher responded. "I appreciate it more than you know!"

She continued, "I'm cleared!!! Thank you all SO much! I hope each and every one of you are blessed as well!"

The teacher even got a bit emotional after the help from Shelton:

"When you have to step out of your classroom crying because you found out @blakeshelton shared your list!" Mrs. Gressett said. "You are the good in the world! Thank you from the bottom of my heart and the TX panhandle! I'm eternally grateful! Thank you everyone!"

Since then, the first-grade instructor has updated her Amazon Wish List with a few more items she could use in the classroom. Be sure to check it out after a few drinks!

