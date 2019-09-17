Watch Blake Shelton + ‘Voice’ Coaches Jam Out for Acoustic ‘More Than Words’

In celebration of The Voice's return for a brand-new season, the show's superstar judges -- Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani -- came together for a stripped-down performance of Extreme's early '90s hit, "More Than Words." Press play above to watch!

In addition to the four performers, Voice host Carson Daly also chimed in to join the jam session with acoustic guitar in hand, an additional element than Stefani admitted made her a little nervous. "I'm hesitant. I've never sang next to Carson on a guitar," she said before the performance kicked off.

Despite any reservations about the lineup, the fivesome brought flawless vocal harmony during their performance of the song, trading off verses before joining forces on the chorus. As they sang, they sat on the as-yet empty set of the televised reality show.

That stage won't be empty for long. The Voice returns on Sept. 23 for its 17th season on NBC. In the upcoming season, the show will see a major change: After 16 seasons, judge Adam Levine will not be returning to the show. Stefani returns in his place, and the fall 2019 season of The Voice will see an exciting lineup of guests and team advisors. Assisting Team Blake over the course of the season will be country star and Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker.

After announcing Rucker's participation, Shelton called the singer "the perfect choice for, I would say, anything in my life," adding that he "literally has proven that if he decides whatever it is he wants to do in life, he conquers it."