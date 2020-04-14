Blake Shelton Reveals How ‘The Voice’ Will Handle Live Episodes Amid Pandemic

The Voice is set to start airing live episodes in several weeks, something that seems impossible with all four coaches and singers sheltering at home due to coronavirus. But producers of the NBC series have a plan.

Blake Shelton shared what he knew during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (April 13).Thus far all episodes of The Voice had been pre-taped from the studio in Los Angeles. Nick Jonas, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are the other three coaches for Season 18, and Carson Daly is the host.

Essentially, the singing reality show is going to have to ask the talent to work remotely, much like Shelton did for his interview with Fallon.

“Obviously the live shows are coming up here in a matter of weeks. Especially in L.A. we’re not going to be ready to have events again," Shelton says. "It’s gonna be crazy. We’re gonna have to coach like this … it’s gonna be nuts.”

The "Nobody But You" singer admits he's not tech-savvy, and thus isn't familiar with the terms or even the full plan for the live shows (girlfriend Gwen Stefani's brother set up his computer for the Fallon interview). But he's been in the loop on internal communications and believes the six to seven weeks of shutdown has been enough time for producers to develop a plan.

“I think they have a plan and they’re gonna tell me when to be at the computer," he says. "And I’ll listen to (contestants) I guess, perform, and give ‘em some pointers. I don’t know.”

Live episodes of the Voice are slated to begin on May 4. Live episodes of American Idol were supposed to begin last week, and plans for the ABC show are less clear, causing some to speculate that the season could be scrapped.

During a Facebook Live chat, Idol judge Katy Perry didn't have much to say about the future of American Idol other than everyone will need to be creative. At last check American Idol had trimmed the panel down to 20 contestants, but filled a week of programming with an American Idol: This Is Me clip episode.

Per Billboard, another This Is Me episode will air this Sunday (April 19).