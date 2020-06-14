Blake Shelton not only has a powerful voice, but he also has a powerful social media presence, with 20 million followers on Twitter. And when he says something on that particular social media platform, people tend to listen.

And that is why this story is so cool.

It all started over a year ago, when an author by the name of Frankie Williams lost her daughter Shauntae to an undiagnosed heart disease. As she mourned her daughter’s tragic death, Williams headed to social media, sending tweets to both Shelton and Craig Morgan, since he was at the time promoting his heartfelt song "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost." Shelton quickly replied, and said that people like her inspired him.

But the inspiration was all hers, as Shelton’s comment pushed Williams to write a book in tribute to her daughter titled The Merdragon. Earlier this week, Williams tweeted Shelton again to let him know that she had written the book and that she would love to send him a copy.

But then Shelton had an even better idea.

"I'll order it," Blake responded on June 8. "Actually let's all order it!!!"

According to TMZ, those eight simple words have caused sales for the little book to skyrocket. The book is now in the Top 5 charts of three different children's book categories on Amazon.

"How awesome is @blakeshelton,” Williams wrote on Thursday (June 11.) “He's absolutely amazing. His act of kindness towards me will always have a special place in my heart…always."

