Blizzard Conditions Expected In Sierra Madre, Snowy Range

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains until 6 p.m. Friday.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountain Ranges in southeast Wyoming until 6 PM Friday. Higher mountain peaks could get up to 2 feet of snow. Gusty winds will also create blizzard conditions at times. This will create hazardous conditions for snowmobilers, hunters, skiers, or anyone doing recreation in the mountains. Heavy snow and blowing snow will erase your tracks and cause you to become disoriented and lost."