Blizzard Warning Issued For Part Of I-80, Cheyenne Wind Warning

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for a stretch of Interstate 80 in the Elk Mountain area.

Meanwhile, Cheyenne and Laramie are under a high wind warning

The agency posted this statement on its website on Thursday evening:

Winds are in the forecast again the southeast Wyoming’s wind prone areas seeing winds come up today and remaining strong through Sunday morning. The I-80 corridor near Arlington will begin as a Blizzard Warning to account for the snow accumulation noted yesterday across the area, but will become a High Wind Warning like the I-80 Summit and the I-25 Bordeaux areas by Saturday. A strong disturbance aloft will pass though Saturday causing winds to expand west into Albany and Carbon Counties early Saturday, with mountain wave forming over the Laramie Range. The waves will break and strong winds will spill into the High Plains Saturday afternoon. High Wind Warnings have been posted and are in effect for all of these threats. Please refer to the individual headlines for further details. Winds will be out of the west 35-45 mph, with gusts 65-75 mph likely over the course of the weekend. Motorists, especially those traveling in light and high profile vehicles, are urged to prepare for these strong winds and use extra caution while traveling. For more information: weather.gov/cys. For current road conditions: wyoroad.info and 511.nebraska.gov.