Blizzard Warning Issued For Parts Of SE Wyoming

Getty Images

A blizzard warning has been issued for some areas of southeast Wyoming as strong winds howl across the region, causing blowing snow and poor travel conditions.

Thar's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement on its website on New Years Day:

The High Wind Warning has been upgraded to a Blizzard Warning for areas along I-80 that include: Rawlins, Arlington, and Elk Mountain. Strong winds in the mountain prone areas up to 65mph will be possible for the remainder of today with snow accumulations up to 4 inches also possible. Blowing snow will be an issue that will impact travel in this area as well with slick roads and visibility being reduced down to ј mile or less in spots.