Blizzard Warnings For Cheyenne, SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Blizzard warnings for much of eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle for Thursday.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''The newest winter weather headlines now include the Upper North Platte River Basin in the Winter Weather Advisory. Blizzard Warnings are labeled in areas that have the opportunity to see moderate to heavy snow at times with the combination of sustained winds 25-35mph and wind gusts over 40mph. Travel impacts are likely due to blowing snow, slick roads, and reduced visibility in the areas receiving moderate to heavy snow. It is important to note that the weather will begin as rain in almost all areas late Wednesday and then transition to snow on Thursday morning. The longer that rain persists, the lower the snowfall totals will be in areas. Cheyenne and Kimball County can expect the switchover from rain to snow possibly as late as mid-morning Thursday."