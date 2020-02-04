Blowing Snow, 55 MPH Gusts Forecast for I-80 Summit Wednesday

Those traveling between Cheyenne and Laramie early Wednesday will likely have to contend with blowing snow and 55 mph wind gusts near the Interstate 80 Summit.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area as well as the Arlington area from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The roughly 50-mile stretch between Interstate 25 and Laramie is currently open to local traffic, but westbound I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins remains closed due to rolling closure.

weather.gov/cys

A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains, where one to three feet of snow is expected to fall between Wednesday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.

