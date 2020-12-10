Bob Odenkirk Goes Full John Wick In ‘Nobody’ Trailer

Bob Odenkirk is best known for portraying smooth-talking lawyer Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and its spinoff series Better Call Saul. Now, he takes on the role of action hero in Ilya Naishuller’s upcoming John Wick-esque thriller Nobody. Other cast members include Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, and rapper RZA.

In fact, the movie is penned by John Wick co-creator Derek Kolstad. John Wick director David Leitch will produce alongside Odenkirk. The film was originally set to be distributed by STX Entertainment, but Universal acquired the rights in April 2019.

The premise follows Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk), a meek family man who quietly suffers from PTSD. When two thieves break into his family's home, he surrenders to them for risk of having another traumatic experience. After his friends labels him as a “nobody,” he snaps into action when the thieves rob his neighbor, killing the criminals in the process. His impulsive act is learned of by a Russian drug lord, who vows to get revenge on the Mansells.

Watch the bloody, bullet-filled trailer below:

Originally, Nobody was supposed to come out in August 2020, but a series of coronavirus-related setbacks pushed it to next February. Despite the violence, the most ominous part of the trailer is at the very end, where the words “In Theaters Only” flash across the screen. Universal is predicting that movie theaters will be up-and-running nationwide by February, a notion which is still unknown at this point. But it isn’t looking likely. Nobody is scheduled to be released Februrary 26, 2021.