Bobby Bare, ‘Great American Saturday Night’ [Exclusive Premiere]

In April, country legend Bobby Bare will release a new album, Great American Saturday Night. Ahead of the record's release, he's giving The Boot's readers an advance listen to the project's title track; press play below to hear it.

"Great American Saturday Night," like all of the tracks on the album of the same name, was penned by the late, great songwriter and children's author Shel Silverstein. The song kicks off the record, while a reprise of it concludes the 13-track project.

"This is a big night," Bare tells a whooping audience before the melody kicks in. "A night of sweet wine and soft music, when friends will greet each other, lovers will find each other and all your Monday-to-Friday dreams will come true!"

The lyrics of "Great American Saturday Night" chronicle a wild Saturday night out on the town -- and waking up the next morning. The day is gray and the hangover is real, "but Saturday is only six days away!" Bare sings.

Originally recorded live by Bare in 1978, Great American Saturday Night follows a number of other Silverstein-penned albums recorded by Bare, including Drunk and Crazy, Down and Dirty, Drinkin’ From the Bottle, Singin’ From the Heart and Old Dogs, the latter a collaboration with Waylon Jennings, Mel Tillis and Jerry Reed, among others. In addition to "Great American Saturday Night," the album also features, among others, "Livin' Legend," "The Day All the Yes Men Said No," "The Diet" and "Someone to Talk To."

Bare and Silverstein's friendship dated back to the early 1970s. Although he is perhaps most well-known for children's books such as The Giving Tree, The Missing Piece and others, the writer also penned dozens of songs, including Johnny Cash's "A Boy Named Sue."

Great American Saturday Night is due out on April 17 and available for pre-order the album now. Visit BobbyBare.com for more information.

