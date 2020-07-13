Body of ‘Glee’s Naya Rivera Found at Lake Piru

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office reports that “a body has been found at Lake Piru this morning” and that “recovery is in progress.” They promise a press conference this afternoon — but TMZ says according to their “law enforcement sources” they can already confirm that is is indeed the body of Naya Rivera, the former Glee star who went missing at Lake Piru last week.

Rivera was visiting the lake last Wednesday with her four-year-old son. They rented a boat and were seen going out on the lake together. Hours later, the boat was discovered by another person on the lake, with only Rivera’s son inside. He later confirmed to the police that both had gone swimming, and his mother had not returned to the boat. (The boy had his life jacket on; an additional adult-sized life jacket was found in the boat.)

This is a devastating, tragic story. Rivera was only 33 years old. She began acting at the age of four, and worked in film, television, and commercials. During her tenure on Glee she also signed with Columbia Records and released her first solo single in 2013. In addition to appearing on Glee for all sits of its seasons on Fox, she also starred in At the Devil’s Door, and made appearances on television series like Family Matters, The Bernie Mac Show, and Step Up.