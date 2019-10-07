Bohl Sees Tough Game Ahead Against the Aztecs [VIDEO]

Coming off their first bye week in 2019, the Wyoming Cowboys are back in action Saturday night with a Mountain West Conference game at San Diego State.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m., Mountain Time. You can listen to it on KOWB (AM 1290) in Laramie or the KOWB app or listen in Casper on KTWO (AM 1030) or the K2Radio app. The game is being televised on CBS Sports Network.

Wyoming (4-1, 1-0) faces an Aztecs squad that comes off a 24-10 victory at CSU last Saturday night.

Cowboys’ head coach Craig Bohl met with the media Monday for his weekly press conference. Bohl touched on the three areas they wanted to emphasize during their bye week last week. He spoke highly of San Diego State head coach Rocky Long and discussed what type of team the Aztecs are, which features a stifling run defense, a big offensive line, a good run game, and more. Watch what Coach Bohl said in the video above.

San Diego State (4-1, 1-1) suffered a loss in their lone home MW game. They fell to Utah State, 23-17, on Sept. 21.

The Pokes are 19-18 versus the Aztecs. That includes a 7-11 mark on the road. Their last victory in San Diego was in 2011, 30-27. UW has won 2 of its last 3 trips to California. In the MW series, Wyoming is 6-11 against San Diego State.