Boise State Blows Away the Cowboys, 83-60

The Wyoming Cowboys lost their second consecutive Mountain West Conference game on Monday night, 83-60, to the Boise State Broncos.

It was a five-point game with eight minutes left, as the Broncos led 63-58. Boise State finished the game on a 20-2 run.

Abu Kigab and Devonaire Doutrive scored 21 points each to pace the Broncos attack. Mladen Armus added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Boise State (11-1, 7-0) shot 51.5 percent from the field. They enjoyed a 47-23 edge in rebounding. That included 15 offensive boards that led to 16 second-chance points. The Broncos also had a 10-0 advantage in fast-break points.

Wyoming (7-3, 1-2) was led by Marcus Williams with 16 points. Hunter Maldonado and Xavier DuSell added 10 points apiece. The Cowboys shot just 39 percent for the game. They were only 29 percent from the floor in the second half.

Boise State never trailed in the game. They scored the first eight points of the contest. The Broncos built a 15-point lead in the first half before Wyoming rallied within eight at halftime, 43-35. Boise State went up 61-43 with 14 minutes left.

DuSell ended a nearly four-minute scoring drought for UW with a driving layup. That sparked a 15-2 run. DuSell scored all 10 of his points in that stretch. Hunter Thompson added a pair of free throws, while Williams made a three-pointer from the left wing at the 8:16 mark.

A dunk by Armus started the game-clinching run.

The same two teams will rematch on Wednesday at 7 p.m. from the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.