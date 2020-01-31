Bomb Threat at Cheyenne’s South High School Friday

In a message to parents Friday afternoon, officials at Cheyenne's South High School reported that a bomb threat was called into the school just before 1:00 PM Friday (January 31).

The school says that all "safety protocols were implemented" followed the threat. The Cheyenne Police Department swept the school with dogs and "...the school was cleared at approximately 2:15 pm for standard operations."

The Cheyenne Police Department is continuing the investigation.

Message to parents sent at about 3:20 PM Friday:

“A bomb threat was called into South High School at approximately 12:45 pm. Authorities were called, and all safety protocols were implemented. Law enforcement assessed the situation, searched the school with bomb dogs, and the school was cleared at approximately 2:15 pm for standard operations. The Cheyenne Police Department will continue to investigate the incident. LCSD #1 appreciates the quick response by the South High School Administration and Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriffs Office in efforts to keep our students safe.”

