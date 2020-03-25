Bon Jovi Go Country: 5 Times the New Jersey Boys Showed Nashville Some Love

In modern times, no rock band has enjoyed as much country success as Bon Jovi. More specifically, the New Jersey group were the first rockers to top the country charts -- for two weeks, in fact -- in May 2006, with a Jennifer Nettles duet, "Who Says You Can't Go Home."

This crossover success is perhaps not surprising: Although Bon Jovi became wildly popular in the 1980s thanks to pop-metal songs such as "Livin' on a Prayer" and "You Give Love a Bad Name," frontman Jon Bon Jovi has always seen parallels between his band's musical style and country: "I really do believe that a lot of the young country artists of this generation grew up probably closer to my music than they did to Patsy Cline and to Woody Guthrie and, you know, the originators of what was country," he told CNN in 2006.

That's certainly the case with Dierks Bentley: Bon Jovi were his first concert. But the band's music, which often includes prominent acoustic guitar, also lends itself to country covers. Cassadee Pope covered the power ballad "Bed of Roses" in 2015, while Luke Bryan ended CMA Fest 2019 with a rousing cover of "Livin' on a Prayer."

Keep reading for five times Bon Jovi went country.