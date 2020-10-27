Boo Bash + Trick Or Treat Cancelled

Let's go ahead and put another event in the proverbial 2020 casket as the Boo Bash + Trick Or Treat that was to be held as an inside trick or treating event at the Archer has been canceled by Laramie County Events. The announcement was made yesterday on the Laramie County Events Facebook page.

Due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in Laramie County, we are cancelling our event on Halloween. Thank you to all of our businesses who signed up to decorate a booth and we plan on having the event in 2021. Our staff would like to wish everyone a safe, healthy, and Happy Halloween.

I know, it's a huge bummer, another thing canceled in 2020, but, Laramie County Events plans a lot of fun things year-round and I'm sure this was a really tough decision to make in light of the rising cases of Covid-19. There are still a lot of events to check out with downtown trick or treating, hosted by the Downtown Development Authority, is still happening. It's just a small blip on the radar of what we've really had to deal with this year.

You can check out other events that are coming up for Laramie County Events here. They have their 2021 planning in full swing, so here's to hoping that we'll all get to do some normal things in the upcoming months.