Lucasfilm was quiet all weekend about the shocking post-credits scene at the end of The Mandalorian season finale, featuring Boba Fett taking over Jabba the Hutt’s palace along with the help of Fennec Shand, to preserve the surprise for people who couldn’t watch the finale on opening day. Well, if you care about spoilers, it seems like you’ve got three days to watch and that’s it, because today The Mandalorian executive producer Jon Favreau explained all in an interview on Good Morning America.

Yes, The Book of Boba Fett is coming to Disney+ in December of 2021. Yes, it is an original series, not a one-off movie or a miniseries — suggesting it could continue beyond a single season. On GMA, Favreau called The Book of Boba Fett “the next chapter” of this overall saga, and it will be shot before The Mandalorian Season 3. He also revealed the official logo for the series. You can watch the interview below:

According to the official press release on StarWars.com, the series will star Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen, and is executive produced by Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez, who directed the episode of The Mandalorian where Morrison’s Boba Fett made his triumphant return after decades where he was presumed dead at the bottom of the Sarlacc pit from Return of the Jedi.

In addition to The Book of Boba Fett and more of The Mandalorian, Disney+ is also getting Star Wars series like Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Droids, and Star Wars: Visions. The galaxy far, far away is getting awfully crowded.