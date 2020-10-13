Boos & Booze Coming To Downtown Cheyenne

With all of the craziness that has become 2020, I was somewhat concerned that a normal Halloween may not be in the cards for any of us this year, which, sorry kids, trick or treating is going to be more tricky than ever. But, The Downtown Development Authority and Freedom's Edge Brewing Company decided that we should still have a great night on Halloween, and we should all appreciate them for it.

They have introduced Boos & Booze Downtown Halloween Pub Crawl. Now, what better way to celebrate Halloween than with a nice beverage and wearing your best spooky costume? Or not even spooky, you can be Cher, I won't judge.

Here's how they described it on their Facebook event.

Ghosts, and ghouls have we got THE Halloween event for you! Come Downtown for Boos & Booze Halloween Pub Crawl. We lined up the booze, you just bring your own boos - as you haunt the streets of Cheyenne you’re sure to cross paths with a few creepy costume contests as well as opportunities to feed on Ghoulish Grub. We Witches conjured up some scary good drink specials from: Freedom’s Edge Brewing

Accomplice Brewing

Danielmark’s Brewing

Chronicles Distilling

Dillinger’s Bar

Eagle’s Lodge

Rib & Chop House

Crown Bar

The Metropolitan

Flipper’s Arcade

Sanford’s Grub & Pub

& The Lamp Lounge Armband (valued at $55):

Pre-register - $35

Day of - $40 More spooky details rising soon

Count me in. I'm still working on my costume idea, maybe I should be Dr. Johnny Fever? A werewolf? Who knows. All I know is Halloween is going to be special this year, one way or another.