‘Borat 2’ Trailer: The ‘Subsequent Moviefilm’ Is Very Nice

Well, this is quite an October surprise...

As rumored for weeks, Sacha Baron Cohen is back with a whole new Borat film. The first trailer for the movie is here — and the movie will be out in less than a month, exclusively on Amazon Prime.

The sequel to the original Borat — which grossed an incredible $262 million worldwide in 2007 — sees Cohen’s intrepid and quite ignorant Kazakh reporter Borat Sagdiyev return to America to find a husband for his daughter. The movie was made during the pandemic, and so you will see Borat dealing with the virus (or, as he says “vee-roos”) first-hand, quarantining with some very fine folks.

Watch the movie’s first trailer below:

There isn’t really an official synopsis for the film, but the press release does reveal the full official title for the movie. It is “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.” Everyone got that?

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm will be available on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.