Borat’s ‘Daughter’ Somehow Got Into the White House Press Room

I always thought the White House was one of the most secure and well-protected locations on the entire planet. What this new clip (technically a deleted scene) from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm presupposes is ... maybe it isn’t?

As Sacha Baron Cohen continues hyping the release of the new Borat film — which is streaming right now on Amazon Prime Video — he’s releasing more clips on “Borat”’s Twitter account. This morning, he shared a video of Borat’s daughter, Tutar (actually actress Maria Bakalova, who delivers an incredible performance in the film) somehow wandering through the White House Press Briefing Room with Chanel Rion, a correspondent from the conservative news outlet One American News Network.

It’s not clear from the brief clip how Tutar — who is not a real journalist (and who’s name is not actually Tutar) — was able to get through White House security, much less enter the White House Press Briefing Room.

This footage is shocking — and somehow it’s not even in the actual cut of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. (Perhaps it was shot too recently to be added in; the onscreen title card claims that Tutar was at the White House back in September.) The film itself does include sequences like Borat crashing a speech by Vice President Michael Pence and Tutar interviewing Rudy Giuliani. Whatever the reason for its exclusion, it does make you wonder: What else has Cohen shot for the movie that we haven’t seen yet?

