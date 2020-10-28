Both Lanes of I-80 Westbound Blocked Near Vedauwoo Road
10:49 A.M. UPDATE:
The crash has been cleared.
9:32 A.M. UPDATE:
The left lane has been cleared and traffic has started to move.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Westbound traffic on Interstate 80 is blocked at milepost 329 near Vedauwoo Road due to a crash, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
WYDOT says drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays.
There is also a black ice advisory on I-80 for the 25-mile stretch between Otto Road (exit 348) and Happy Jack Road (exit 323).
Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.
