Both Lanes of I-80 Westbound Blocked Near Vedauwoo Road

10:49 A.M. UPDATE:

The crash has been cleared.

9:32 A.M. UPDATE:

The left lane has been cleared and traffic has started to move.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Westbound traffic on Interstate 80 is blocked at milepost 329 near Vedauwoo Road due to a crash, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

WYDOT says drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays.

There is also a black ice advisory on I-80 for the 25-mile stretch between Otto Road (exit 348) and Happy Jack Road (exit 323).

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.