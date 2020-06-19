[WATCH] Boys and Girls Club Greeted by a Moose in Fort Collins
Have you seen this video from the Boys and Girls Club published by the Coloradoan?
Last week, the Boys and Girls Club was hiking near Lincoln Middle School and they stumbled upon a moose.
This is unusual because moose typically stay in the mountains where its colder, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Luckily there was a tour guide with the group who gave some extra insight on the life of a moose in Colorado.
