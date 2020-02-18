Brad Paisley's 2020 World Tour will take him into Canada and Europe between dates in America. The tour officially starts on May 15, although Paisley has several dates throughout the spring.

Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett will open the 2020 World Tour when it begins in Concord, Calif. Paisley's west coast start will send him through the mountains and heartland before he touches the coast and takes a break before a European run that begins on July 20 in Norway. There are seven European dates including three festivals before he returns for summer shows in New York, Florida and beyond.

Check out all dates on Paisley's 2020 tour calendar below. Tickets are on sale now.

Davis is a country newcomer known for hits in "Singles You Up," "Take It From Me" and "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot." Barrett is the 2018 third place finisher on American Idol with a Top 20 single in "I Hope." In addition to his hit songs and spirited concerts Paisley is known for becoming a mentor to up and coming country singers.

Brad Paisley's 2020 World Tour Dates:

Feb. 21 -- San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Rodeo *

March 6 -- Penticton, British Columbia, Canada @ South Okanagan Events Centre **

March 7 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre **

March 9 -- Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada @ Revolution Place **

March 12 -- Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada @ Mosaic Place **

March 13 -- Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada @ Canalta Centre **

March 20 -- Thackerville, Okla. @ WinStar World Casino *

March 21 -- Houston, Texas @ Houston Rodeo & Livestock Show *

April 2 -- Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada @ Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre **

April 3 -- Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena *

May 15 -- Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

May 16 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

May 17 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 22 -- Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

May 23 -- George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre

May 28 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 29 -- Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

May 30 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 4 -- Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 5 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 6 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 12 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 13 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 18 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 19 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 20 — Bergen, Nor. @ Bergenhus Festing

July 24 — Goteborg, Swe. @ Liseberg ***

July 25 — Gavle, Swe. @ Furuviiksparken ***

July 29 — Amsterdam, Neth. @ AFAS Live

July 30 — Berline, Ger. @ Zitadelle

July 31 — Schwetzingen, Ger. @ Schlossgarten Open Air ***

Aug. 7 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 8 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

Aug. 9 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center

Aug. 13 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 14 — Montreal, Que. Canada @ Lasso Festival DeMusique Country ***

Aug. 15 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 22 — Lima, Ohio @ Allen County Fairground ***

Sept. 3 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Sept. 26 — Westbrook, Maine @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

Sept. 27 — Bloomsburg, Pa. @ Bloomsburg Fair

*Brad Paisley only

**Brad Paisley and local suppport

***Festival date