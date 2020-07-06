Brad Paisley will cherish memories with fellow Grand Ole Opry member Charlie Daniels. In a message posted to social media, the younger singer tries to put words to his sadness.

When Daniels published his memoir Never Look at Empty Seats in 2017, it was Paisley's words who graced the book's jacket. "They ring even more true now," Paisley says. "I'm so sad he's gone. We have so many memories together, and I am so blessed to have known him. Rest in peace, my friend. We love you."

The quote on the memoir reads:

A tale of hard work, musical discovery, and faith, Charlie Daniels’s journey has been one of a kind. Equal parts rebel-rouser and apostle, it’s no small coincidence he launched his career by beating the Devil with a fiddle in hand. I love this man, the things he stands for, and his music. What a story.

Daniels died at age 83 on Monday (July 6) after suffering a stroke.

Paisley and Daniels shared the stage frequently as recording and touring musicians. The 2013 CMA Music Festival and the 2016 CMA Awards stand out, but their collaboration with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and John Fogerty to open the 2010 ACM Awards is must-watch. The electric performance closes with Daniels' fiddle solo and him saying, "That’s how you start a television show, son!" to the camera.

Even in his 70s and 80s, Daniels was a singer who profoundly influenced the next generation. More tributes like Paisley's are sure to come.