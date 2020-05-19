It was 2007 when Brad Paisley first sang the words of “Letter to Me,” a virtual trip down memory lane for the country legend as he looked back on his high school years and what he would do differently.

Flash forward 13 years, and Paisley is bringing this important message to the Class of 2020, but this time, he is making some changes to the song in light of the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

“I don’t know what to say to the class of 2020,” Paisley begins in a spoken word interlude toward the middle of the song that he recorded and live streamed on Friday (May 15) as part of the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions, which benefit the American Red Cross and the heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paisley went on to acknowledge the sad fact that the Class of 2020 are missing out on so many high school milestones due to the pandemic, from not getting to go to prom to not getting to graduate with their friends. But then, Paisley takes the time to share an inspirational message with the graduating class.

“My advice to you is make this a better world,” Paisley says over the strum of his guitar. “It will be yours. It is yours. You can do better than we have. Fix this. Do things that make the world better.”

Paisley also shared the performance in a special Instagram post and reiterated his message to the class of 2020.

"This isn’t fair," he wrote. "You’ve been robbed of so much. But it’s your world now. Do better than we have."

Paisley also stuck around to perform some of his biggest hits, including “Crushin’ It,” “Ticks" and “This Is Country Music.”

“Tonight was amazing — it felt so good being back with the band and playing for our fans,” he said at the end of the concert. “While I can’t wait to perform on a stage with a live audience again, I hope you all enjoyed the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions show and are staying safe.”