Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi Set for Socially Distanced Drive-in Concerts

Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi are set for a series of socially distanced drive-in concerts in early July. The three country artists will all perform in Nashville over three days, while Paisley will also play shows in St. Louis and Indianapolis.

Live From the Drive-in, organized by Live Nation, is scheduled for July 10-12, with each of the three locations hosting a different concert each night: a total of three shows per city and nine shows in total. In addition to Paisley, Rucker and Pardi, rapper Nelly, Pink Floyd tribute band El Monstero and cover band Yacht Rock Revue round out the lineup.

The concerts will take place in the parking lots of Nashville's Nissan Stadium, St. Louis' Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and Indianapolis' Ruoff Music Center.

"I'm very excited to do this because I wanted to make sure, if we were going to do anything like this, that they had the important stuff worked out," Paisley tells the Associated Press. "My goal would be not to spread this virus to one person. There should be no spread from this. That's key. I just don't think it's worth doing shows if we're putting people at risk."

"The idea that we're outdoors is a great thing," Paisley adds. "I just think it's a fun way to watch a concert anyway. It'd be fun if there wasn't a virus."

Rather than listening to the show through FM radio, as at a traditional drive-in theater, fans will be able to hear the concert through a professional PA system, as they would at a typical show. Large video screens will also help fans see the action from throughout the parking lot.

According to the AP, cars will be socially distanced to create safe tailgating zones, in which they can set up around their cars to watch the shows; each zone is about the size of a two-car garage, per Tom See, president of Live Nation venues and U.S. concerts. Grilling and barbecuing will not be allowed, but fans are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks, including alcohol. Venue staff will also be delivering hot food items to tailgates via an online ordering system.

Upon arriving at the venue, tickets will be scanned through car windows, to minimize contact between fans and staff. Concert attendees will need to stay in their tailgate spaces during the event, except to use the restrooms, which will be single occupancy and cleaned regularly throughout the night. Fans are encouraged to wear masks while arriving and when they go to the bathrooms, and all venue staff will be required to wear masks while working.

Tickets for all Live From the Drive-in shows will go on sale on Friday (June 26). Ticket prices vary by market, but start at $125, which accommodates four people per car. Fans can learn more at LiveNation.com.

