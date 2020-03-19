Brad Paisley is set to host an intimate live performance event Thursday evening (March 19) on Instagram.

As if that weren't exciting enough, the country singer is also taking requests ahead of the planned livestream. Paisley further teased that some of his friends might drop by for the in-house gig, which the musician is undertaking while remaining homebound due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Have a song request for Paisley? He has provided a phone number for listeners to text.

"Tomorrow night," the country star announced Wednesday (March 18) by way of a photo on his Instagram account. "Me, you, maybe some other friends. Instagram Live. Text me your requests [at] 615-235-5921."

Paisley's performance will start at 6PM ET on Thursday at his Instagram page..

Paisley's been using the social networking service to keep fans apprised while he and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, hunker down amid the public health crisis. Earlier this week, the singer quipped that the pair were practicing social distancing — one of the CDC's recommended guidelines for avoiding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) illness — alongside each other at home.

But Paisley is still doing his part for others during this trying time. The musician's free grocery store in Nashville is currently offering delivery service to at-risk seniors who live near the shop.

Of course, Paisley's no novice to hosting his own viewer-friendly shindigs. He co-hosted the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood for 11 years, ending in 2018. In 2019, he launched the ABC variety TV special Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special. And, this summer, the country star's 2020 World Tour is set to continue throughout the U.S. However — like many other outings — several of the dates may end up canceled or postponed.