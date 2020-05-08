See Brad Paisley Perform ‘No I in Beer’ on ‘The Tonight Show,’ Straight From Isolation

As Americans continue to keep their distance from one another thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Brad Paisley continues to find ways to unite us during a time of quarantine.

On Wednesday (May 6) Paisley appeared vwith his bandmates on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — virtually and separately, of course — to play his current single, "No I in Beer."

If coronavirus deserved some sort of anthem, it’s this song, which Paisley co-wrote with longtime collaborator Kelley Lovelace in 2018, before the pandemic was a 'thing.'

"People are utilizing this time to connect and to feel solidarity as human beings," Paisley explains in a recent press release about the song. "This song wasn’t written for this specific moment we are all facing, but it takes on a new meaning for me when I hear it now."

This is not the only new music that Paisley is working on these days. Recently, the country legend joined with stars Steven Curtis Chapman, Lauren Alaina and Tasha Cobbs Leonard to sing the song "Together (We'll Get Through This)." Proceeds from the tune will benefit the Opry Trust Fund and Gospel Music Association to assist those who've been gravely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"If we’ve ever felt unified as Americans as citizens of the world, it’s in the fact that nobody loves what we’re going through, but everybody’s willing to do what we have to do," Paisley says. "One of those things is, let’s be a team."

WATCH: Brad Paisley Has a Song About Quarantining: